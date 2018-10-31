15-year-old Petal boy missing

PETAL, MS (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing Petal teenager last seen on Sunday night.
William Tyler Newsome, 15, was last seen in the Petal area wearing black shorts with a blue-gray shirt and a red Ole Miss hoodie, according to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office. Newsome is approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds with brown hair, blue eyes and a scar on his left cheek.
Authorities believe Newsome may be in or headed to the Meridian area.
If anyone has any information, please contact the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office at 601-544-7800.
