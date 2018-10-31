William Carey hosts inaugural “Steve Knight Classic”

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - As Steve Knight enters his 37th season as the head coach of William Carey basketball, he’ll do so with eight of his disciples under the same roof of Clinton Gymnasium.
Carey holds the inaugural “Steve Knight Classic” on Saturday as eight of Knight’s former players bring their high school teams to Hattiesburg for a day of basketball.
“These high school coaches are former players of mine and that's the uniqueness of the event that we're going to have on November third,” Knight said. “It’s just really exciting. Not too many coaches have been around or coached long enough to be able to put this sort of thing together. It was their idea, they wanted to do it. They wanted to come back on campus. They wanted to bring their kids to our campus to show them where they went to college. So, it will all be a great day.”
George County and Collins tip off the events at 11 a.m. Collins is coached by former WCU basketball player Kyle Pope.
Tenth-ranked William Carey opens its season at 1 p.m. against Carver College. The high school slate continues at 3:30 p.m. when Meridian and Biloxi battle. The Wildcats and Indians are led by former Crusaders Ron Norman and Seber Windham, respectively.
Oak Grove faces Harrison Central in a class 6A battle at 5:30 p.m. as fellow Carey products LaRon Brumfield and Francisco Hardy go head-to-head.
Jefferson Davis and Bay Springs cap off the night at 7:30 p.m. Former WCU point guard Tony Woody coaches the Jaguars while Corey Mackey leads the Bulldogs.
"If you like William Carey style of ball, you’ll like it ‘cause all these guys coach the same style it seems like,” Knight said. “They were laughing about it earlier, [they] still run some of the stuff that we ran here. They’re full court teams, a lot of them. They really get after it. It will be very, very exciting basketball.”
