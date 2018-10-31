Wednesday morning forecast

PINE BELT, MS (WDAM) - Good morning, everyone! It’s a foggy start to your day here into the Pine Belt. Temps this morning are starting off in the mid 60s. Highs today will be in the low 80s with partly cloudy skies. Weather is looking good for Trick-or-Treating with partly cloudy skies and temps in the 70s. Severe T-Storms move in overnight between 3 a.m. - 10 a.m. as a squall line moves though bringing damaging winds and an isolated tornado.