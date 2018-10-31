Radical plans, risks in foreign policy of Brazil's Bolsonaro

FILE - In this Oct. 19, 2018 file photo, an environmental activist holds a sign with a message that reads in Portuguese: "Not him, because he does not care about defending nature," during a protest against presidential frontrunner Jair Bolsonaro, in Brasilia, Brazil. On whether President-elect Bolsonaro decides to leave the Paris agreement will be a potential decision that will be closely watched. Brazil agreed to reduce greenhouse emissions by 37 percent below 2005 levels by 2025. For that to happen, it needs to increase biofuels as a part of its energy infrastructure and sharply reduce deforestation. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres, File) (Eraldo Peres)