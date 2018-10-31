PSC charges 11 telemarketers for no-call violations

JACKSON, MS (WDAM) - The Public Service Commission announced Wednesday that it has charged 11 more telemarketing companies for violating Mississippi’s No-Call Law.
This is the second straight week that the PSC has charged multiple telemarketers, and Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley said this week’s additional companies could result in $1.7 million in fines, according to a PSC news release.
An investigation by the Commission found that the 11 companies made 351 illegal calls to Mississippi residents. The companies are subject to a $5,000 fine per call if in violation of the law.
The PSC announced the following companies as being charged:
- Crisp Marketing, LLC
- Executive Marketing Group
- Silver Tap, LLC
- World Wide Vacations, LLC
- NFS Group, LLC
- The Office Gurus
- One Way Funding, LLC
- CarGuardian Warranty, LLC
- Priority Health Consultants, Inc.
- First Impression, LLC
- Senior Supplement Research Solutions, LLC
“This is the second week in a row we have charged predatory companies with violating the State’s No Call Law," Presley said in the news release. “I’ve asked our staff to leave no stone unturned. We have doubled our efforts to stop these criminals. These companies will get the message that we mean business.”
Mississippians can download the PSC’s smartphone app by searching “PSC No-call” in the iTunes App Store or Google Play Marketplace. The app allows you to report calls.
Landline phones can also be registered at www.psc.state.ms.us or by calling 1-800-637-7722.
