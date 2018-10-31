120 PRCC students get “Round Up for Education” scholarships

POPLARVILLE, MS (WDAM) -Members of Pearl River Valley Electric Power Association are helping students pay for college.
About 120 freshmen have received “Round Up for Education” scholarships.
They are funded by Pearl River Valley EPA members who agree to round up their monthly bills to the nearest dollar.
This year, each student got $725.00
The program started six years ago and in that time, it has provided more than $1.3 million in scholarships.
“One of the biggest challenges that our students have are the financial barriers that impede their college success and a program like this will certainly help us alleviate those challenges,” said Adam Breerwood, president of Pearl River Community College.
“I’m very thankful for (the scholarship), it’s going to help a lot of kids in here,” said student Kyleigh Jordan.
“Very many (students) applied, but not that many got it, so I’m just happy to be one of the few,” said Orion Oglesbee, another student.
PRVEPA general manager Randy Wallace said about 80 percent of association members participate in the program.
