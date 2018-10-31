Player of the Week - Seminary’s Marquis Crosby

SEMINARY, MS (WDAM) - At the most crucial time of Seminary’s biggest game of the season, sophomore Marquis Crosby took control of the football and led the Bulldogs to their first region title since 2011.
“It was a big win,” Crosby said. “We needed the win because everybody doubted us. They thought we weren’t going to win [the] district championship and we won. I’m proud of our team.”
Crosby rushed for 148 yards and two touchdowns in Seminary’s 21-14 win over Columbia – 122 of those yards and both scores coming in the fourth quarter including the game-winner with less than two minutes to play.
“For some reason, he gets stronger as the game goes on,” said Seminary head coach Brian Rials, in his 15th season as the leader of Bulldogs football. “He wanted the ball. He and Jordan Barrett, they just touted the load for us the whole fourth quarter. We just kinda got clicking. The offensive line started opening up a little more and he was just breaking tackles and making it happen.”
“Our offensive line was blocking good and we were just trying to win the district championship,” Crosby said.
The entire Bulldogs locker room deserves credit for the victory – including a senior class of 12.
However, Crosby is the engine that keeps the Seminary train moving. After rushing for nearly 800 yards as a freshman, he leads the Bulldogs with over 1,000 yards rushing and 15 touchdowns in year two.
“We call him ‘Man-Man,’” Rials said. “Everybody knows him as ‘Man-Man’ around here. He’s been playing high school ball for me since eighth grade. Of course, this year as a sophomore he’s just stepped it up and he’s our go-to guy.”
“Man-Man” would like to help send the Seminary seniors off right – with the school’s first state title since 2003.
“Division 8-3A’s probably one of the toughest there is to play in,” Rials said. “It was big for our town, the community, for the school. For these young men that have just put in the work all year to get to this point.”
“I believe we can make it to state,” Crosby said. “We just have a lot of fight in us.”
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.