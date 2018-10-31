Pine Belt storm shelters to open ahead of severe weather

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Several Pine Belt storm shelters will open Wednesday night ahead of potential severe weather.
The following shelters will open:
- The Jones County 361 Safe Room will open at 10 p.m. and remain open for the duration of the storm. The shelter is located at 1425 Ellisville Blvd in Laurel next door to the Magnolia Center. If you have questions, contact the Jones County EOC at 601-649-3535 or 601-425-0270.
- The Forrest County 361 Safe Room will open at 10 p.m and remain open until the threat has passed. The shelter is located at 946 Sullivan Drive in Hattiesburg.
- The Lamar County storm shelter will open at 10 p.m. and remain open until the threat has passed. The shelter is located at 105 Central Industrial Row in Purvis.
We will continue to update the list as we are informed of more storm shelter openings.
