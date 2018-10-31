Laurel man arrested in machete attack

LAUREL, MS (WDAM) - A man is recovering after being attacked on Oct. 28 in Laurel. According to Cpt. Tommy Cox, Laurel Police Department spokesman, the incident happened in the 400 block of Pine Street just before 1 p.m.
When officers arrived on scene, they found an unidentified man suffering from a cut to his hand from a machete, Cox says. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for his injuries. Jerry Marks has been charged with one count of aggravated assault. During his initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court, a judge set his bond at $50, 000.
Anyone with information regarding the incident, should contact the Laurel Police Department at (601) 399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 428- STOP.
