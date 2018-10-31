Sentence of Jones County man upheld in deadly crash

JONES COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - The Mississippi Court of Appeals affirmed the sentence of a Jones County man convicted in a deadly 2015 crash on Tuesday.
A jury found Steve Anderson guilty of driving under the influence and possession of methamphetamine in 2016 after a crash that killed 19-year-old Isaac Holloway.
Witnesses saw Andrew throw unknown objects in the woods after rushing to the wreck.
Police later found 5.37 grams of meth about 30 feet from the roadway and a digital scale with Anderson’s finger print on it.
Jones County Circuit Court sentenced Anderson as a habitual offender to serve eight years and a $25,000 fine.
Anderson appealed, arguing that his sentence is disproportionate to the crime of methamphetamine possession and the verdicts were against the overwhelming weight of the evidence. The Court of Appeals found no error in the sentence and affirmed the Circuit Court’s decision.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.