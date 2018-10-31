Hub Bowling Lanes to temporarily close after kitchen fire

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - A kitchen fire has resulted in the temporary closure of a Hattiesburg leisure destination- Hub Bowling Lanes. The fire broke out Tuesday night just after 7 p.m., according to authorities.
During the time of the incident, about 70 people were inside of the facility. However, all occupants escaped without injury. Hattiesburg Fire Department commander, Parry Hollands, says the blaze was caused by a grease fire. He went on to say that the building sustained heavy smoke damage, especially in the kitchen area.
WDAM- TV reached out to owner, Andy Fiala Jr., who says Hub Bowling Lanes could be closed for up two weeks as they repair the damages. Fiala doesn’t have a target date of when the bowling alley will re-open.
On Wednesday evening, a status on their Facebook page alerted patrons to the fact that the fire wouldn’t keep them down and that in due time they would be back up and running to serve the community.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.