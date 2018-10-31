Firefighters battle blaze at Hattiesburg bowling alley

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Hattiesburg firefighters extinguished a blaze at Hub Bowling Lanes on Tuesday night.
Hattiesburg Fire Department incident commander Parry Hollands said about 70 people were inside the building when the fire started. Everyone was able to escape and no injuries were reported.
Hollands said the blaze was caused by a grease fire in the kitchen around 7:06 p.m.
The kitchen was heavily damaged and there was also smoke damage throughout the building.
Firefighters had to cut a hole in the roof in order to battle the fire, which has been completely suppressed.
