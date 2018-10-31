Collins voters approve liquor sales in city

COLLINS, MS (WDAM) - Collins residents voted to allow the sale of liquor inside city limits during a special election on Tuesday.
Collins City Clerk Suzette Davis said the unofficial results are 291 votes for and 107 votes against. There are 19 affidavit ballots that have not been counted.
Davis said the next step is for the Board of Aldermen to meet to set up guidelines for the sale of hard liquor in the city.
Collins is located in a dry county, but beer sales have been legal for three decades.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.