Turnovers proving to be a pox on USM’s offense

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - University of Southern Mississippi football coach Jay Hopson said Monday morning that statistics don’t count, that the only number that counts is the one on the scoreboard.
But Hopson likely would agree that one stat on USM’s sheet not only has counted against the Golden Eagles this season, but cost them dearly.
Turnovers.
Through seven games, USM has given the ball away 19 times, including 12 interceptions and seven lost fumbles.
The mistakes were glaring and costly Saturday.
The Golden Eagles limited the University of North Carolina-Charlotte to 226 yards total offense, but on five trips inside the 49ers’ 30-yard line, USM came away with just three points thanks in large part to three interceptions and a missed field goal in 20-17 loss.
“It’s frustrating,” Hopson said Monday during his weekly news conference. “We have had opportunities. We outgained them, what, (426 yards) to (226 yards), or something like that and we lose the game. But then again, that is what happens when you turn the ball over.
“At the end of the day, you can look at every stat that you want but the stats don’t count, the scoreboard is what counts. We have to protect the football when we get down in the red zone and give ourselves an opportunity. “
USM offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson said that inability to finish off drives with points has hamstrung the Golden Eagles this season.
“We’ve got take care of the football,” Dawson said. “That’s our only problem right now. We’re moving it, moving the ball between the 20s, as well as any team in the nation.
“But, we’ve got to take care of the football.”
USM (3-4, 2-2 Conference USA) will get another chance to take care of the football come Saturday afternoon, when the Golden Eagles welcome Marshall University (5-2, 3-1) to M.M. Roberts Stadium.
Kickoff is set for 2 p.m.
The teams did not start playing in football until the Thundering Herd joined C-USA for the 2005 season. Since then, the two have met every year in a series that has developed an edge to go with the familiarity.
“It’s a big rivalry to me,” USM senior linebacker Sherrod Ruff said. “Marshall is a team that I’ve faced a couple times now, and we’re just going to go I and play Nasty Bunch ball. That’s all I can say.”
USM, which won five of the first six meeting between the teams, holds a 7-6 edge in the series. The Herd won five consecutive games between 2011 and 2015. The Golden Eagles have won the past two meetings, including last season’s 28-27 victory in Huntington, W.Va., when the Herd missed a game-tying extra point with less than 90 seconds left to play.
Hopson said sophomore Jack Abraham will remain behind center despite taking a beating that drove him from the Charlotte game in the fourth quarter.
“Jack is doing good,” Hopson said. “He got banged up a little bit, but I fully expect him to start and play Saturday.”
USM Players of the Week for the Charlotte game included:
Offense: Freshman quarterback Tate Whatley, who came off the bench in the fourth quarter to lead USM to a pair of touchdowns. Whatley completed 6-of-8 passes for 87 yards and two touchdowns and led the Golden Eagles in rushing, gaining 62 yards on eight carries.
Defense: Ruff, who had six tackles against the 49ers, with 5 ½ tackles for loss, including a sack. The single-game tackles for loss rank third in USM history.
Special teams: Freshman defensive back Nicario Harper, who came up with his first tackle of the season Saturday.
