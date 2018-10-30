Tuesday morning forecast

PINE BELT, MS (WDAM) - Look for mostly sunny skies today with highs in the lower to mid 80. Partly cloudy tonight and not quite as cool with lows in the mid 60s.
During the day Wednesday, skies will turn cloudy with a few afternoon thunderstorms possible. By late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning, a strong line of showers and thunderstorms will move through the area. Some of the storms could be severe so please keep up with future forecast.
After the front passes, skies will be slow to clear but we could see some sun by Thursday afternoon with highs in the lower 70s.
Mostly sunny and cooler weather is on tap for the weekend with highs in the mid 60s Friday and upper 60s on Saturday. Lows will be in the mid 40s.
