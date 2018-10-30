President of Jones County supervisors charged with embezzlement, fraud

JONES COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - The President of the Jones County Board of Supervisors was arrested and charged with embezzlement and fraud on Tuesday.
Special Agents from State Auditor Shad White’s office arrested Jerome Wyatt after he was indicted by a grand jury on two counts of embezzlement and two counts of fraud, according to the Mississippi State Auditor Shad White’s office.
Wyatt is accused of embezzling funds intended for a youth mentoring program and from the sale of a county vehicle, according to White. He was also charged with fraud for authorizing improper overtime payments to county employees.
