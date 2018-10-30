Perry Co. child struck by truck trying to fetch mail on MS 42

PERRY COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - A 12-year-old is clinging for her life after being hit by a vehicle on Oct. 29. Authorities say the young girl was crossing MS 42 near Buck Creek Road just before 4 p.m. when the incident occurred.
Trooper Travis Luck, Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop J spokesman, says the girl was attempting to get her mail when she was hit by a man driving a white Ford Ranger. The unidentified girl was taken to University Medical Center in Jackson with life-threatening injuries, per authorities. She is in critical condition, according to Luck.
Luck added that the driver, 65-year-old Robert Mitchell, was not distracted while driving. Additionally, he says the Richton native was wearing a seat belt during the time of the accident.
The Perry County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Mississippi Highway Patrol with the incident. As of right now, Luck says no charges have been filed against Mitchell saying it’s an ongoing investigation.
