Jets' Leggett helping raise awareness for abdominal injuries

Taylor Haugen was only 15 on Aug. 30, 2008, when he went out across the middle of the field for a pass, reached up and grabbed the football — and was immediately slammed into by two defenders, one to the front of his body and the other to his back. The impact to Haugen's abdominal area ruptured his liver and the Niceville High School wide receiver was rushed to the hospital, where he died a few hours later.