HPD: Domestic altercation leads to death of Hattiesburg man

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - One man is dead after an altercation in Hattiesburg, according to authorities. Just before 10 p.m. on Oct. 29, police responded to the 1200 block of Beverly Hills Road where they found an unresponsive male in the parking lot.
Police say 25-year-old Jaurice Patton, of Hattiesburg, was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries. Authorities have arrested 32-year-old Brian Miller, of Hattiesburg, in connection to the shooting death of Patton. He was arrested at the scene and charged with second degree murder.
During the investigation, police found out that Miller and Patton were “both known acquaintances." Police believe the incident is isolated in nature due to that fact.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting, should contact the Hattiesburg Police Department or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582- STOP.
