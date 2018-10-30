High School Football Recap-Week 11

SUMRALL, MS (WDAM) - Sumrall High School picked a bad time to play its worst defensive game of the season.
Greene County junior quarterback Jacob Mitchell completed 18-of-27 passes for 368 yards and six touchdowns as the Wildcats scampered past the Bobcats Friday in the regular-season finale for both schools.
Seniors Que Washam, Kevin Dortch and Santez Campbell each caught two touchdowns as Greene County put up 457 yard total offense on Sumrall.
“We’d been playing great defense all year, and it was just one of those nights,” Sumrall coach Shannon White said. “And then, offensively, we don’t do anything. The last two weeks, we haven’t done much offense.”
Both teams had secured positions in the Class 4A playoffs, but with the loss, Sumrall (8-3, 2-3 Region 7-4A) slipped to the region’s fourth seed. The Bobcats will hit the road to face South Pike High School (9-2, 5-0), Region 6-4A’s top seed, at 7 p.m. Friday.
“I’m telling you, 4A is really strong and they’re a lot of good teams out there,” White said. “We think we’re one of them, but we’re going to have to go their place and play a really good game to beat them.
“Somehow, we have to get over Friday night, correct it, get over it.
Sumrall managed just 196 yards total offense.
Senior quarterback Dannis Jackson, who completed 10-of-16 passes for 103 yards, scored the Bobcats’ lone touchdown on a third-quarter run, netted only 37 yards on 16 carries.
Senior Matthew Cronin caught five passes for 46 yards for the Bobcats.
Dortch had four catches for 128 yards for the Wildcats, while Washam had four catches for 106 yards and Campbell four catches for 80 yards.
Greene County (8-3, 4-1), who locked up the region’s second seed with the victory, will welcome McComb High School (4-5-1), Region 6-4A’s third seed, at 7 p.m. Friday.
DECATUR, MS - Senior Javier Magee caught two touchdown passes and ran for a third to help the Tigers finish a gloomy season on a bright note.
Magee caught five passes for 115 yards and two scores and ran 6 yards for another as Northeast Jones (1-9, 1-4 Region 5-4A) closed with its first win of year.
Junior quarterback Mason Smith completed 8-of-11 passes for 195 yards and three touchdowns. Smith also ran for 76 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries against the Cougars (2-9, 0-5).
Junior Tony Barnes ran for 63 yards on five carries and senior Antonio Hayes scored on a 3-yard touchdown run. Junior Jay Jones had two catches for 66 yards and touchdown. Freshman Jason Garcia kicked six extra points.
PETAL, MS - The Panthers limited the Rebels to 220 yards total offense Friday night to secure a position in the Class 6A playoffs.
After a scoreless first half, Petal nudged ahead of George County (3-8, 2-4 Region 3-6A) in the third quarter, 14-7, before outscoring the Rebels 13-0 in the final period.
Junior Jonavan Jackson had a 45-yard touchdown run for George County, while junior quarterback Jonathan Havard completed 12-of-31 passes for 151 yards with three interceptions.
The Panthers (4-6, 3-3) will close out regular-season play when it hosts Terry High School at 7 p.m. Thursday. The Bulldogs lost 20-14 to Meridian High School Friday.
The Rebels will visit Meridian High School at 7 p.m. Friday in the regular-season finale for both. The Wildcats (4-7, 2-4) topped Terry High School 20-14 Friday.
COLLINS, MS - Senior Markel McLaurin returned punts 80 yards and 51 yards for touchdowns and his brother, junior Hershey McLaurin, threw for two more scores as the Tigers won their eighth consecutive game.
Hershey McLaurin completed 4-of-5 passes for 115 yards. Senior Zyrion Thompson had two catches for 93 yards and a touchdown and senior Cyril Graves had two catches for 22 yards and a score.
Senior Akeem McNair rushed for 42 yards and a touchdown on three carries against the Fighting Irish (3-7, 0-4).
The Tigers (9-1, 4-0), Region 8-2A champion and top seed, will host Enterprise High School at 7 p.m. Friday in the opening round of the Class 2A playoffs.
The Bulldogs (1-10), the fourth seed from Region 5-2A, closed out their regular season with a 49-40 non-region loss to Union High School Friday night.
POPLARVILLE, MS - The Hornets shut out the Cougars in the second half Friday to clinch the Region 7-4A title and earn a home game in the opening round of the Class 4A playoffs.
Lawrence County (7-4, 3-2), which slipped to third seed in the region with the loss, led 7-0 after one quarter and found itself in a 14-14 tie at halftime.
But Poplarville kept pounding away with its running game, and scored twice in the third quarter for a 27-14 lead and three times in the final period. All told, the Hornets outscored the Cougars 34-0 over the final two periods.
All seven Poplarville touchdowns came via the ground game. Junior Chase Shears ran for three scores on run of 82 yards, 24 yards and 18 yards. Senior quarterback Antonio Barnes had touchdown runs of 6 yards and 1 yard and junior Cory Knight had scoring runs of 4 yards and 1 yard.
Senior defensive back Tywan McLaurin returned a fumble 95 yards for a touchdown to put Lawrence County a 7-0 lead after one quarter.
Spears’ 82-yard run tied the game in the second quarter before a 10-yard run by junior running back Perez Tyler pushed the Cougars back ahead 14-7.
It was Lawrence County’s last lead.
Barnes scored on a 6-yard run to tie the game at the break, and Shears’ 24-yard run in the third quarter gave Poplarville the lead for the first time. Barnes added a 1-yard scoring run later in the quarter for a 27-14 lead before Spears’ final scoring and Knight’s two TDs wrapped up the Hornets’ ninth consecutive victory.
Poplarville (9-1, 5-0 Region 7-4A), whic fell in the South State championship game last year, will start its another playoff run at 7 p.m. Friday when it hosts Jackson Lanier High School.
The Bulldogs (7-4), the fourth seed out of Region 6-4A, lost Friday 51-26 to Florence High School in their regular-season game.
BROOKLYN, MS - Sophomore running back Wayne Ray rushed for 144 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries as the Tornadoes wrapped up their season on a winning note.
Purvis senior quarterback Mason Kendrick completed 4-of-6 passes for 109 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran twice 12 yards and a touchdown and ran for a two-point conversion.
Both of Kendrick’s touchdowns went to junior tight end Jesse Johnson, who had two catches for 43 yards.
Sophomore Kade Sherrill ran for 46 yards on five carries.
Neither Purvis (2-8, 1-4) nor Forrest County Agricultural High School (1-9, 0-5) qualified for the playoffs from the six-team Region 7-4A.
MT. OLIVE, MS - A defense that kept the Pirates off the scoreboard also scored twice as the Eagles locked up a spot in the Class 1A playoffs.
Freshman Amere Woodham scored on a fumble return and sophomore LaDarrius Watts returned an interception for a touchdown.
Senior Wayne Cook and freshman Deundre Ruffin each ran for a score and junior quarterback added a two-point conversion run.
East Marion (5-5, 3-2 Region 4-1A) will finish out the regular season by welcoming Resurrection Catholic High School (6-3, 3-2) at 7 p.m. Friday. The winner will be the region’s third seed.
