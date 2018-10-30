General Dynamics employees rally for union

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Hundreds of General Dynamics Information Technology employees rallied outside of their call center Monday to protest poverty-level wages and call for fair pay and a union.
One GDIT employee we spoke with said being out there was necessary.
“The main cause for me being out here is to get fair treatment," said Sherry Collier Goodrum. “We’re making 10.35 an hour now and that’s not enough to do anything for anyone.”
Goodrum adds that the work she’s expected to do everyday isn’t easy and the demands are high.
“We’re tested every week," Goodrum said. “We have to learn different scripts on the daily basis, on the weekly basis and in order for me to do that I feel that we as a whole should be compensated.”
Rep. David Baria, a Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate in this year’s election, said he supports the workers’ efforts to unionize.
“I’m from working people," Baria said. “I support workers’ rights and I want to see this particular group of people organize if that’s what they want to do so that they can make a living wage.”
Baria said that the community could see a positive impact if worker wages are increased.
“This helps everybody in the community if people are paid a living wage, because the folks who are earning this money are going to be spending this money," Baria said. “They’re going to buy products and services and that’s going to help everybody in the community.”
Goodrum said she struggles to manage her living expenses based off her income.
“We want to get a decent wage, we don’t want to be in poverty level," Goodrum said. "We don’t want to stay there. I don’t want to have to decipher should I pay my car note, my credit card bill. I don’t want to have to do that, I shouldn’t have to do that.”
