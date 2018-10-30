Drugs, stolen items recovered in Jasper County arrests

JASPER COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - Members of the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department seized drugs and several stolen items after arresting two men on Sunday.
Officers served an arrest warrant for sale of a controlled substance at the home of Jason Scott Hicks, 39, on County Road 1216 in the Nazareth Community. After entering the home, deputies found Hicks and Jacob Wayne Porter, 26, in possession of a controlled substance, according to the sheriff’s department.
Hicks and Porter were transported to the Jasper County Jail.
The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department searched the property and found one pound of marijuana, 20 ecstasy pills and powdered cocaine. The sheriff’s department said deputies also seized stolen firearms and many more items suspected of being stolen, including computers, various power tools, welding equipment, hunting supplies and various other items.
If you believe some of these items are yours, please contact the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department at 601-764-2588.
