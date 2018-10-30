Bar owner says man in KKK garb attended costume contest

PICAYUNE, MS (AP) - The co-owner of a Mississippi bar says a man showed up to the bar’s Halloween party and costume contest wearing a Ku Klux Klan hood and robe.



Mutt & BC’s Bar & Grill head Bryan Carroll tells The Clarion Ledger that the white man was asked to remove the outfit and leave Saturday night. A photo of the person shows a man in the garb holding the state flag, which features a small Confederate flag as its canton.

