8 arrested, 2 convicted on child exploitation charges

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Attorney General Jim Hood’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested eight people in Mississippi last week and sentenced two people on child exploitation charges as part of “Operation Trick or Treat.”
According to Hood’s office, the following people were arrested between October 22 and October 26:
- Samuel Blake Cascio, 31, of Petal, was charged with two counts of child exploitation for possession of child pornography and one county of possession of a controlled substance.
- Jason Covington, 48, of Stonewall, was charged with one count of child exploitation for possession of child pornography.
- Zachorey Taylor Crompton, 22, of Gulfport, was charged with two counts of child exploitation for possession of child pornography.
- Colby Isaiah Johnson, 22, of Bay St. Louis, was charged with two counts of child exploitation for possession of child pornography.
- Gordon Hopkins, 54, of Amory, was charged with one count of child exploitation for possession of child pornography.
- Shawn Crabtree, 34, of Southaven was charged with one count of child exploitation.
- Willie Terrell Leflore, 67, of Southaven was charged with one count of child exploitation.
- Kenneth Wayne Jones, 25, of Lucedale, was charged with one count of enticement of a child for sexual purposes.
Quincy LaBauve, of Biloxi, entered an open plea in Harrison County Circuit Court for two counts of child exploitation and one count of sexual battery of a child, according to the Attorney General. LaBauve will be sentenced in November.
James Michael Williams, 52, was sentenced in DeSoto County Circuit Court after an open plea to one count of child exploitation. Williams admitted to possessing child pornography of children between the ages of 5 and 8 years old, according to Hood. He was sentenced to serve five years in prison with three suspended and two to serve.
“Parents should always be aware that no matter where you live, work, or play, there are unfortunately sick people who prey on children. Our cybercrime team never stops working so that they can protect you and your loved ones, and last week’s arrests and sentencings show they are doing just that,” Hood said. “We couldn’t do this without the help of our local, state, and federal partners, and I thank them for their commitment to protecting Mississippi’s children.”
