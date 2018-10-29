Suspicious package addressed to CNN in Atlanta found at post office

Suspicious package addressed to CNN in Atlanta found at post office
A suspicious package was received at an Atlanta post office, causing the facility to be evacuated on Monday morning.
By RNN Staff | October 29, 2018 at 9:53 AM CDT - Updated October 29 at 11:17 AM

ATLANTA (RNN) - The FBI is investigating a suspicious package found at a post office on Monday morning.

Atlanta Police Department’s bomb squad is on the scene, as is the FBI. The post office was evacuated.

No injuries have been reported.

The package bears resemblance to the 14 packages sent to Democratic leaders and CNN last week.

Police tape cordons off a post office in Wilmington, DE, on Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018. A law enforcement official said suspicious packages addressed to former Vice President Joe Biden were intercepted at Delaware mail facilities in New Castle and Wilmington and were similar to crude pipe bombs sent to former President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and CNN.
Police tape cordons off a post office in Wilmington, DE, on Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018. A law enforcement official said suspicious packages addressed to former Vice President Joe Biden were intercepted at Delaware mail facilities in New Castle and Wilmington and were similar to crude pipe bombs sent to former President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and CNN. ((AP Photo/Matt Rourke))

Packages were sent to former President. Barack Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, philanthropist George Soros, former Attorney General Eric Holder, Sen. Kamala Harris, Sen. Corey Booker and Rep. Maxine Waters.

Oscar Sayoc, the man suspected of sending those packages is expected to appear in court 2 p.m. ET Monday. He’s facing federal charges and up to 48 years on prison.

The FBI warned there could be additional packages that had not yet been discovered after Sayoc’s apprehension on Friday.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.