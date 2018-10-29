Newly paved streets in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Paving projects are underway in the City of Hattiesburg. It’s a project the city has in the works to complete before winter arrives. WDAM takes a look at what you can expect in the coming weeks.
Newly paved streets are popping up throughout the Hub City. It's a project the city deems necessary in its road to improvements.
Mayor Toby Barker said, "We were able to get the 50/50 match on Hope Drive and on Gordon Street, because they are near public housing authorities, so that helped out as well. So, really it's just trying to prioritize based on need."
Six streets in five wards. The Hattiesburg City Council recently approved an extra 200 thousand dollars for street paving for the 2019 fiscal year. Mayor Toby Barker said the list was created based on requests by residents as well as Hattiesburg City Council members.
Mayor Barker said, "There are some immediate needs we need to go ahead and take care of as well. We put forth a small list. One street in each ward except for ward 5 which was two streets. It really stems from the fact we are about to pave Dogwood Drive which is right near Richburg Road and Richburg needs to be paved as well. It was a good time to hit both of those at the same time while we were at it meet some immediate needs in other wards as well."
In total, the project is costing about 500 thousand dollars.
Mayor Barker said, "We also want to make sure we are getting neighborhoods on a set schedule where they know if they have a water or sewer project this year they will have a paving project the following year. This positions really well to go into the spring and summer of 2019 to really knock out some bigger chunks of road in the city. In the end the residents are going to have a much better product to drive on."
