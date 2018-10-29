Newly paved streets in Hattiesburg

Mayor Barker said, "There are some immediate needs we need to go ahead and take care of as well. We put forth a small list. One street in each ward except for ward 5 which was two streets. It really stems from the fact we are about to pave Dogwood Drive which is right near Richburg Road and Richburg needs to be paved as well. It was a good time to hit both of those at the same time while we were at it meet some immediate needs in other wards as well."