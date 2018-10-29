MS students increase AP participation, performance

JACKSON, MS (WDAM) - Mississippi students increased participation and performance in Advanced Placement programs during the 2017-18 school year.
Mississippi saw a 1 percent increase over the previous school year, with 9,445 public school students taking AP exams and 4,478 achieving a qualifying score, according to the Mississippi Department of Education.
The number of African-American students achieving an AP qualifying score of 3 or higher increased by 10 percent, and Hispanic students achieved an increase of 7.3 percent.
“Students who achieve a qualifying score on an AP exam prove they have met a national standard for mastering college-level material,” said Dr. Carey Wright, state superintendent of education. “AP success among African-American and Hispanic students this year indicates the achievement gap in advanced coursework is narrowing.”
MDE said participation and performance in AP courses have nearly doubled in Mississippi since 2013.
Beginning in the fall of 2019, all Mississippi public universities will grant three college credits to students with AP scores of 3 or higher and up to six credit hours for certain subjects with AP scores of 4 or 5, meaning students can reduce the cost of attending college.
