Monday morning forecast

PINE BELT, MS (WDAM) - For today, expect sunny skies and nice weather with highs in the lower 80s. For tonight, look for clear skies with lows in the upper 50s.
Expect mostly sunny skies on Tuesday with highs again in the lower 80s and lows in the lower to mid 60s. As we head into Wednesday, expect skies to become cloudy as the day wears on with a 30% chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower 80s. By late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning, a cold front will pass through the area with an 80% chance for showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms may be severe and you are advised to keep up with the weather.
By Thursday afternoon, skies begin to clear and cooler weather will move in. Highs will be around 70 and lows around 48. For Friday and Saturday, look for sunny and cool conditions with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the lower 40s.
