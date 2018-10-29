Monday morning forecast

Expect mostly sunny skies on Tuesday with highs again in the lower 80s and lows in the lower to mid 60s. As we head into Wednesday, expect skies to become cloudy as the day wears on with a 30% chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower 80s. By late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning, a cold front will pass through the area with an 80% chance for showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms may be severe and you are advised to keep up with the weather.