LIST: Halloween Trick-or-Treat times & events in Pine Belt

PINE BELT, MS (WDAM) - Check out your local trick-or-treating times around the Pine Belt! If you do not see your city’s trick-or-treating time, please contact your local town city hall.
Trick-or-Treat dates/times
Oct. 30 - Lamar County 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Oct. 30 - Ellisville 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Oct. 30 - New Augusta 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Oct. 31 - Hattiesburg 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Oct. 31- Laurel 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Trick-or-Treat events
Oct. 30 - “Zoo Boo” Hattiesburg Zoo 5:30 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Oct. 31 - Jones College: “Treats in the Streets;” 5 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 29-31 - North Forrest VFD: “Haunted Forest.” Ticket booth opens at 7 p.m.; forest opens at 8 p.m. Visit North Forrest VFD Haunted Forest Facebook page for more details.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.