High School Football Recap-Week 11

LONG BEACH, MS (WDAM) - Hattiesburg High School football coach Tony Vance is not ready to talk playoffs just yet.
And his Tigers seemed to have their eyes and claws on the business at hand.
Senior Jarod Conner accounted for four touchdowns while playing only half the game, and senior Jarius McFarland caught four passes for 134 yards and three touchdowns Friday in a 60-3 Region 4-5A victory at Long Beach High School.
With the win, the Tigers (10-0, 6-0) clinched the region championship for a second consecutive season and will host an opening-round game when the Class 5A playoffs open Nov. 9.
But first things first, Vance said. The Tigers will wrap up regular-season play at 7 p.m. Friday, welcoming West Harrison High School (2-8, 0-6) to D.I. Patrick Stadium.
Vance said there would be no looking past the Hurricanes.
“No, no, not at all,” Vance said. “Not with it being senior night and playing for the last time in the regular season as seniors, no.
“I think they understand that any given Friday, anything can happen.”
Hattiesburg left little in doubt on this particular Friday against the Bearcats (3-7, 1-5).
The Tigers led only 6-3 after one quarter, but stepped on some second-quarter gas, rushing out to a 40-3 halftime lead.
By game’s end, the Tigers had amassed 628 yards total offense, including 374 yards rushing and 254 yards through the air.
Conner rushed for 53 yards and a touchdown on four carries, and completed 9-of-16 passes for 168 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions.
Senior Landon Rascoe followed Conner, and went 4-for-4 for 86 yards and a score.
McFarland caught scoring passes of 45 yards and 37 yards from Conner, and a 62-yard TD pass from Rascoe.
Conner’s third touchdown pass went for 22 yards to junior Kadarius Hicks, and he also ran 18 yards for a score.
Senior Drexlan Allen rushed for 79 yards and a touchdown on just three carries and also caught a pass for 6 yards.
Junior Jamal Donaldson gained 79 yards on eight carries, including a 25-yard scoring run. Junior Nakarri Gray had 68 yards and a touchdown on three carries and sophomore Courtland Harris went for 51 yards and a score on three carries.
Senior Darius Ruffin had four catches for 69 yards and Hicks made two grabs for 30 yards.
LUMBERTION _ The Panthers’ defense made a 5-yard in the second quarter by senior Davion Edwards stand up Friday night as Lumberton clinched the Region 4-1A championship for a third consecutive season.
Lumberton’s defense has allowed just 33 points in 10 games this season. Stringer, which lost for the first time since the season opener, saw a nine-game winning streak snapped.
The Panthers came up with three interceptions, including one in the second quarter by junior defensive back Jayson Buckley that set up Lumberton at the Red Devils’ 39-yard line. The Panthers and Edwards took advantage to put up the game’s only points.
All six of senior quarterback Jared Tribett’s completions went to senior Daylan Young for 103 yards. Sophomore running back Robert Henry gained 112 yards on 26 carries while Edwards added 51 yards on nine carries.
Both Lumberton (9-1, 5-0 Region 4-1A) and Stringer (9-2, 4-1) will wrap up regular-season play this Friday.
The Panthers travel to Salem High School for a 7 p.m. kickoff. The Wildcats (1-9, 0-5) dropped a 36-30 region decision Friday night to Sacred Heart High School.
The Red Devils will welcome Sacred Heart for a 7 p.m. kickoff. The Crusaders (2-8, 2-3) won its second consecutive game with a 36-30 victory over Salem High School.
TYLERTOWN _ The Chiefs outscored the Trojans 22-7 Friday night in the final quarter of the win-or-go-home game that decided the fourth playoff participant in Region 8-3A.
West Marion junior quarterback Jeremiah Holmes and senior receiver Dontavious McGowen connected on a pair of touchdown passes, and the Trojans stayed within striking distance for the first three quarters.
But Tylertown scored three touchdowns in the fourth quarter to pull away.
Chiefs senior quarterback Jashon Baker threw a pair of touchdown passes, a 29-yarder in the first quarter to senior Ken Robertson, and a 30-yarder to senior Stephen Tisdale in the middle of Tylertown’s fourth-quarter scoring flurry.
Baker also tacked on a pair of two-point conversion, one on a run, the other on a pass to Tisdale.
The Chiefs took a 9-0 halftime lead on the Baker-Robertson TD pass and an 18-yad field goal by junior Derrick Smith.
A fumble recovery by the Trojans set up a 15-yard touchdown pass from Holmes to McGowen that got West Marion within 9-7 after three quarters.
But Tylertown took advantage of a West Marion error, intercepting Holmes to set up a 33-yard touchdown run by senior Rkale Magee that pushed the Chiefs’ lead out to 17-7.
Soon after, the score jumped to 31-7 after Baker’s touchdown pass to Tisdale and a 25-yard scoring run by Smith.
Holmes and McGowen wrapped up the scoring with a 10-yard touchdown pass.
The Trojans (7-4, 1-4), who opened the season 6-0, saw their year come to an end.
Tylertown (5-6, 2-3) faces Region 5-3A champion Winona High School (11-0) at 7 p.m. Friday in the opening round of the Class 3A playoffs.
BAY SPRINGS _ The Saints shut down the Generals in the second half to advance in the Mississippi Association of Independent Schools’ Division AA playoffs.
Newton County Academy (2-9) rushed for 354 yards, with senior Lincoln Jordon running for 210 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries. Senior Logan Little added 7 yards and a touchdown on five carries and senior Jace Arthur had 52 yards on eight carries.
But Sylva Bay (9-2) stood firm, leading 7-0 after a quarter, 27-13 at halftime and 33-19 after three quarters. Slyva Bay then outscored Newton County Academy 22-0 in the final period.
The Saints advanced to the second round and will meet Tri-County Academy (8-3) at 7 p.m. Friday. Tri-State defeated Oak Hill Academy 47-10 Friday night.
CLINTON, LA. _ The Jaguars (6-5) advanced to the second round of the MAIS' Division AAA playoffs.
Wayne led 6-0 after one quarter and 14-12 at halftime before outscoring the Wildcats (6-5) in the third quarter 14-8.
Wayne Academy will meet Central Hinds Academy (9-1) at 7 p.m. Friday in the second round. Central Hinds topped Riverfield Academy 30-0 in the opening round.
CLEVELAND _ Junior Riles Stuart caught eight passes for 135 yards and two touchdowns but it wasn’t enough as the Cougars saw their season come to end in the opening round of the MAIS' Division AAA playoffs.
Junior Ras Pace completed 16-of-32 passes for 202 yards and two touchdowns with three interceptions. He also ran for 20 yards and a touchdown on eight carries and threw a two-point conversion pass to Stuart.
Senior Drew Havard rushed for 55 yards on 23 carries and caught an 8-yard pass and junior Cole Powell returned an interception for a Cougars’ touchdown.
Bayou Academy (7-4) led 7-0 after one quarter and 21-12 at halftime before the Cougars (3-8) pulled within 28-26 after three quarters.
But the Colts kept Columbia Academy off the scoreboard in the final quarter, outscoring the Cougars 7-0 to lock up the win.
Bayou Academy senior running back Riley Smith ran for 151 yards and three touchdowns on 28 carries. Senior Clinton Davis caught a pair of passes for 17 yards and a touchdown from senior Christian Hayes.
Junior Gilbert Lopez returned a fumble for 40 yards for another Bayou score.
