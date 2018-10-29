High School Football Recap-Week 11

LAUREL, MS (WDAM) - LAUREL _ Since arriving Laurel High School football sideline, Coach Todd Breland has been an advocate of playing a top-shelf, non-region schedule to start the season.
This year, that philosophy led to a 1-3 start and an eyebrow or two raised about whether the Golden Tornadoes were ready to follow down the same path as their predecessors’ this season.
But six games later, Laurel appears to be rounding into typical postseason threat, poised to make a run in the Class 5A playoffs.
With a 40-9 victory at North Pike High School Friday, the Golden Tornadoes (7-3, 6-01 Region 3-5A) locked up a region championship and first-round, home-turf advantage when the playoffs get underway on Nov. 9.
“I don’t know how many people thought we would be sitting in this position after our start, but we did,” Breland said. “We thought we’d have this opportunity. We knew we were going to be OK.”
Breland acknowledged that the tough, early-season schedule rarely is the easiest path, but “it gets you ready, too.
“We’re playing pretty good football right now, and I think we’ve had so much adversity, with injuries, with weather, with private matters, that our kids have just persevered through everything, and I’m just as proud of them right now as any team I’ve had here.”
The Golden Tornadoes played pretty good football Friday night to pick up their sixth consecutive win.
Senior running back Zias Perryman ran for three touchdowns (31 yards, 27 yards, 1 yard), senior compatriot Michael Terrell ran for two more (22 yards, 8 yards) and senior Levi Walker returned a punt 60 yards for a touchdown as the Golden Tornadoes whirled away from the Jaguars.
Laurel will head to Natchez High School at 7 p.m. Friday in the regular-season finale for both schools. The Bulldogs (7-3, 4-2 Region 3-5A) locked up a playoff spot Friday with a 21-14 victory over Forest Hill.
“We’ve still got some work to do,” Breland said. “Obviously, this game has no implications on anything, other than, we want to be perfect.”
JACKSON _ The Mustangs secured a spot in the Class 5A playoffs with their sixth shutout of the season and fifth in the last six games.
The defense came up with two sacks, two fumble recoveries and an interception that was returned 30 yards for a touchdown by senior Evan Pitts.
Junior Michael Neal ran for 138 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries. Junior Londarrius McRunnels scored on a pair of short touchdown runs, freshman Joshua McDonald ran for 55 yards and a touchdown on five carries and junior Jasper Jones added 48 yards and a touchdown on eight carries.
Both sophomore Alan Follis and senior Dusty Cook spent snaps behind center. Follis was 2-for-2 for 55 yards and Cook went 2-for-3 for 45 yards.
Senior Walker Thompson came across with six extra points and a field goal.
The Mustangs (8-2, 5-1 Region 3-5A) can secure the region’s number two seed and host a first-round playoff game by beating Brookhaven High School at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Panthers (7-3, 4-2) landed a spot in the postseason with its 41-27 victory Friday night over South Jones High School.
GULFPORT _ The War Eagles used a bookends’ approach to get past the Hurricanes Friday night in Region 4-5A play.
Wayne County jumped out to 21-6 lead and then outscored West Harrison 22-12 in the fourth quarter to put the game away.
Junior quarterback Zhakerreun Wesley scored on runs of 71 and 51 yards, as well as a two-point conversion, in the decisive fourth quarter for Wayne County, while senior Trevion Loston scored on a 39-yard run in the final period.
Senior Joseph Miller ran for 166 yards and touchdown on 18 carries for the Hurricanes (2-8, 0-6), while senior Keith Holloway found sophomore Joseph Khan with a 65-yard scoring pass.
Wayne County (6-4, 3-3) is one of four teams at .500 in Region 4-5A left fighting for two playoff slots. Wayne County will host Gautier High School (6-4, 3-3) at 7 p.m. Friday.
TAYLORSVILLE _ Nine different Tartars scored touchdowns Friday night as the Tartars capped a perfect regular season with a romp.
Sophomore quarterback Ty Keyes completed 12-of-15 passes for 265 yards and three scores.
Freshman Karson Evans acted like a Swiss Army knife, completing 3-of-4 passes for 28 yards and a touchdown, rushing for 38 yards on two carries and catching a 38-yard pass.
Senior Kyon Bass ran for 49 yards and a score on three carries, sophomore Jeffery Pittman had 73 yards and a touchdown on three carries, seventh-grader Coby Craft had 35 yards and a score on three carries and junior Zylon Hicks scored on a 10-yard run.
Continuing the three-carry trend, freshman DeReco Crosby had 42 yards on three carries.
Senior Chandler Cline had three catches for 71 yards and a score and senior Zurick McGill had two catches for 56 yards and a touchdown. Sophomore Jalon Clark had two catches for 46 yards and a touchdown and junior Trevion Arrington snared a 44-yard pass for a score.
Freshman Cedric Beavers was the ninth Tartar, returning a kickoff 77 yards for a touchdown.
The Tartars (11-0, 4-0 Region 5-2A) will welcome Perry Central High School at 7 p.m. Friday in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs. The Bulldogs (3-7, 1-3 Region 8-2A) lost 26-6 to North Forrest High School Friday night.
HEIDELBERG _ Seniors Jamarius Hosey and Anson Windham each rushed for more than 100 yards and three touchdowns as the Bulldogs locked up a home playoff berth as runner-up in Region 5-2A.
Hosey ran for 150 yards and three scores on 16 carries and Windham added 106 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries.
The Bulldogs, who rushed for 365 yards and seven touchdowns, ran away to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter. Bay Springs boosted its lead to 35-0 at halftime and had bumped the bugle to 56-6 after three quarters.
Junior quarterback Adrian Cole attempted just four passes, completing two for 39 yards, including a 26-yard scoring pass to senior Dallen Jones.
Jones gained 38 yards on six carries, while eighth-grader Tyrick Jones ran for 27 yards and a touchdown.
Senior Jakhorey Page returned a fumble for a touchdown and senior Jatron Thigpen contributed a two-point conversion run.
The Bulldogs (8-3, 3-1 Region 5-2A) will host North Forrest High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Eagles (5-5, 2-2 Region 8-3A) earned their region’s third seed Friday with a 26-6 victory over Perry Central High School.
The Oilers (4-7, 2-2) will visit Region 8-2A runner-up Richton High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Rebels (7-3) did not play last week.
