Election Day 2018: What you need to know

PINE BELT, MS (WDAM) - Election Day is right around the corner, which means voters will be heading to the polls soon to cast their November ballots.
Voters can fill out an absentee ballot at their county Circuit Clerk’s office, Monday through Friday during regular business hours. Voters can also cast their ballots on Saturday, Nov. 3. from 8 a.m. until noon. Absentee voters do not need to provide ID.
Absentee ballots must be received by Monday, Nov. by 5 p.m. to be counted.
- First time voters must bring ID to the polls, either a state-issued ID, a passport, a photo-ID from another state, a student ID, or a current utility bill.
- Voters can also bring a bank statement, paycheck or other government-issued identifying document with your name and registered address on it.
If you need help finding your precinct and polling place, you can find it by visiting the Secretary of State’s website here.
View your county sample ballots below:
