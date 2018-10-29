Burroughs requests change of venue for wrongful death case

Burroughs was found innocent back in August after standing trail for a manslaughter charge in the death of his former girlfriend Katherine Sinclair. Sinclair was found shot in the head inside her car at Burroughs' home in Jones County in June 2017. In addition to his criminal trial, which was moved to Franklin County, the Sinclair family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Burroughs. Burroughs maintains Sinclair shot herself.