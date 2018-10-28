Wait times for citizenship applications stretch to 2 years

In this Sept. 18, 2018 photo Sameeha Alkamalee Jabbar, center, from Orange County sits during a naturalization ceremony in Los Angeles. Alkamalee Jabbar who is originally from Sri Lanka, said the process took ten months and at times she worried but knew about the backlog. More than 700,000 immigrants are waiting on their applications to become U.S. citizens, a process that in many parts of the country now takes a year or more. (AP Photo/Amy Taxin) (AP)