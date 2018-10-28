Look Ahead: Sunday First Alert forecast

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - For tonight expect to have clear skies and rather cool temperatures with lows in the lower 50s.
Sunday through Tuesday look for sunny conditions and warmer weather with highs in the lower 80s and lows in the upper 50s.
By Wednesday a system will approach the area with a 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower 80s.
By Wednesday night we have a 60% chance for showers and thunderstorms with lows in the upper 50s.
On Thursday there is a 30% chance for a few lingering showers with highs in the lower 70s.
For Friday and Saturday expect much cooler temperatures with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 40s.
Mostly sunny skies are expected on Friday and sunny skies return for Saturday.
