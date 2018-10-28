Funeral held for parents of missing WI teen Jayme Closs

CAMERON, WI (WCCO/CNN) – Funeral services were held Saturday in Wisconsin for the parents of Jayme Closs.
She’s the 13-year-old girl who’s been missing ever since her parents were found shot to death almost two weeks ago.
Church bells rang Saturday as family, friends and even strangers came to pay their respects.
"It was very warm, but it was very sad because of the tragedy. But like I was telling my husband, I just hope they're at peace," said Missy Ruffin, who knew the victims.
Ruffin worked with Denise and James Closs at the Jennie-O turkey plant in Barron, WI.
"Why? Why? They're normal people,” she said. “They don't bother nobody. They go to work. They go home. They're about their families."
The couple’s obituary shows they’re survived by their daughter, Jayme, who’s been missing since they were found dead in their home.
“There’s not one person in there that doesn’t believe Jayme’s going to come home, when we find her and bring her home,” said Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald, who paid his respects at the funeral and helped provide security outside the church.
"I can't imagine what the family is going through on a day like today, laying two to rest and still one out there missing," he said.
So far, 1,900 tips have come in regarding Jayme. But there are still no leads.
The reward is now up to $50,000 for information that could help bring Jayme home.
“We are active still, 24/7 through the weekend. We’ll be 24/7, and we have people all over the county and all over western Wisconsin right now following up on tips,” Fitzgerald said.
The burial for James and Denise Closs will happen at a later date. If you would like to donate to help the family, an account named The Closs Family Benefit has been set up at Sterling Bank.
