USM throws away 20-17 decision at Charlotte,

(WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi added another name to a football list of missed opportunities.
Three interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, and a missed, 35-yard field goal allowed the University of North Carolina-Charlotte to pocket a 20-17 Conference USA victory in Charlotte, N.C.
Freshman quarterback Tate Whatley, taking over for injured sophomore starter Jack Abraham, rallied USM (3-4, 2-2 C-USA) with fourth-quarter touchdown passes to DeMichael Harris and Jordan Mitchell.
But after his 23-yard TD to Mitchell with 1 minute, 11 seconds, to play pulled the Golden Eagles within three points, the 49ers (4-4, 3-2) recovered an on-side kick and were able to run out the clock.
The 49ers managed just 224 yards total offense, including 78 yards passing, against USM, but held a 14-0 lead at halftime and then got a pair of key field goals from Jonathan Cruz in the second half, including a 39-yarder with 4:13 to play that proved to deciding points.
USM gained 426 yards total offense, but squandered four scoring opportunities in the first half on three interceptions by Abraham and a missed field goal by senior Parker Shaunfield.
The Golden Eagles had to settle for Shaunfield’s 38-yard field goal with less than six minutes left in the third quarter after reaching the Charlotte 19-yard line.
Two drives in the first half ended in interceptions at the Charlotte 21- and 12-yard lines. A third was intercepted in the end zone. Also, the Golden Eagles had reached the Charlotte 5-yard line before a 14-yard sack pushed the Golden Eagles back to the 19-yard line, a drive that ended with the missed field goal attempt.
The 49ers scored on their opening drive of the game, marching 75 yards in 11 plays. Running Hasaan Klugh scored on a 5-yard run for Charlotte’s lone offensive touchdown of the game.
Abraham, who completed 21-of-30 passes for 210 yards before exiting in the fourth quarter with an undisclosed injury, was picked off at the Charlotte 21 by Juwan Foggie, who went 79 yards for the score and a 14-0 lead.
Abraham has thrown 10 interceptions in seven games this season.
Whatley provided a big spark, both with his arm and his legs. He completed 6-of-8 passes for 87 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed eight times for 62 yards.
Freshman Trivenskey Mosley, who ran for 142 yards last Saturday against the University of Texas-San Antonio, was limited to 37 yards on 10 carries. He also caught five passes for 27 yards.
Harris had seven catches for 62 yards, including the 43-yard scoring toss from Whatley. Tim Jones had five catches for 96 yards, including a 70-yard catch, and Mitchell finished with three catches for 45 yards and a touchdown.
Charlotte quarterback Evan Shirreffs completed 8-of-14 passes for 78 yards. He threw an interception to USM cornerback Rachuan Mitchell.
Charlotte running back Benny LeMay led all rushers with 81 yards on 19 carries, while Victor Tucker had four catches for 52 yards for the 49ers.
The Golden Eagles return home to welcome Marshall University for a 2 p.m. kickoff Saturday at M.M. Roberts Stadium.
