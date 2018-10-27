USM Fraternity hosts 13th annual Chili Cook Off

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Today students cooked for a cause on the campus of the University of Southern Mississippi. The Mississippi Gamma Chapter of Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity hosted its 13th annual Chili Cook off.
Twenty-five teams set up and got their cook on to compete in the contest. Admission to the cook off was only $5 and that included unlimited servings of chili, a hot dog and a drink.
“My aunt makes it all the time we recently went to her house and had it and they were like do you want to be in the chili cook off and we were like yes," sophomore contestant Virgina Pressly said. “I know what we are going to do.”
“It’s definitely growing and we are excited about that..got some great sponsorship, the sponsors are what makes it happen and all the wonderful sponsors are supporting extra table,” Extra Table Executive Director Martha Allen said. “It allows extra table to feed the 35 food pantries and soup kitchens throughout the state but the vent today supports the eagle’s nest completely.”
All proceeds from the contest went towards Extra Table in order to send food to the campus food pantry.
