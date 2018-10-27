Seminary defeats Columbia 21-14

SEMINARY, MS (WDAM) - Seminary High School sophomore running back Marquis Crosby seems to prefer to let his playing do the talking.
By the fourth quarter of Friday night Region 8-3A showdown with Columbia High School, Crosby was in full roar.
Crosby, who wound up with 148 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries, rambled for 122 yards and both touchdowns on eight touches in the fourth quarter, to help the Bulldogs take a 21-14 thriller from the Wildcats.
“It’s just running,” Crosby said. “We played hard and came out with the ‘W.’
Crosby scored the game-winner on a 5-yard run with 1 minute, 48 seconds, to play in the game, as the Bulldogs (8-3, 5-0) clinched their first regional title since 2011.
“He’s a sophomore who plays like a senior,” Seminary coach Brian Rials said. “He’s a special kid, and when it gets late in the game, it’s no secret who’s getting the ball. He and (junior running back) Jordan Barrett, those two are really toting it for us, and our offensive line is really stepping up and opening holes for us.
“It’s what we’ve done all year, so we’re going to try and keep it riding a little bit longer.”
For perhaps the first time all year, the Wildcats (8-2, 4-1) got outplayed and outscored in the fourth quarter.
“I think that’s the first time that we lost the fourth quarter all year, probably at the worst time,” Columbia coach Chip Bilderback said. “But when you’re playing for a (region) championship, you’re going to be going against a really good team. So, it is what it is.
“We’ve got to regroup. We host a game next week, so we really don’t have a lot of time to sit here and lick our wounds…Our guys are hurting right now because they expected to win. We came here to win the game and we were good enough to win the game, but at the end of (Friday) night, we just didn’t make enough plays to do it.”
As Region 8-3A’s top two seeds, both Seminary and Columbia will start next Friday’s Class 3A playoffs at home.
The Bulldogs will host Southeast Lauderdale High School (3-8, 2-3 Region 5-3A) at 7 p.m. Friday, while Columbia will welcome Morton High School (3-8, 2-3) at 7 p.m. Friday.
Rials said he hoped the Bulldog’ run to the top of the region has folks fired up.
“I’ve been here a long time, and I tell these guys that it’d been a long time since we won a (region) championship,” Rials said. “None of these guys were playing high school football or even junior high football, so it’s special for them, for the community.
Hopefully, it gets people back believing.”
Seminary kept believing, even when it could get little going against the Wildcats.
The Bulldogs did not earn a first down until the 7-minute mark of the second quarter and had managed just 71 yards total offense by halftime.
But Columbia also was having issues with the Seminary defense.
The Wildcats flipped the field with a 54-yard punt that pinned the Bulldogs at their 1-yard line.
Columbia forced Seminary to punt from its own end zone, and took over at the Bulldogs’ 41-yard line.
Freshman running back Omar Johnson (56 yards on 15 carries) took care of most of the yardage on a 32-yard run and senior quarterback Ralpheal Luter capped the drive with a 10-yard touchdown run to give the Wildcats a 7-0 lead at halftime.
The game remained simmering at 7-0 through three quarters before reaching the boiling point in the final 12 minutes.
Barrett (86 yards on 16 carries) ripped off a 21-yard run to spark a 63-yard drive that he capped with a 7-yard burst up the middle that tied the score 7-7.
Columbia drove to Seminary’s 26-yard line, but turned the ball over on downs.
On Seminary’s first play, Crosby slipped through an opening the left side, broke a tackle and then cut across the field on a 55-yard run that took the football to Columbia’s 14. Five plays later, Crosby barged over from the 1-yard line, and Seminary had its first lead of the game at 14-7 with 5 minutes to play.
That lead lasted 15 seconds.
Luter swung a quick screen out to the right to senior DeTorres Lewis, who juked one defender and got a block on edge that allowed him to sprint down the sideline for a 53-yard score that tied the game with 4:45 to play.
It was the biggest play by Columbia in the game and one of the few offensive bright spots in a second half that saw the Wildcats manage just four first downs and 21 yards rushing. All told, Columbia gained 217 yards to Seminary’s 301 yards.
And at game’s end, the Bulldogs would not be denied. Taking over at its 39-yard line, Seminary got a 30-yard run from senior Antonio Mobley down to the Columbia 30.
Five plays later, Crosby slashed over the left side for 5 yards and the game-winning touchdown.
“It’s real big,” Crosby said. “We haven’t won it since 2011, so we did our thing, and we won.”
Columbia played without standout junior running back Kentrel Bullock, who had banged up a leg in a win at West Marion High School on Oct. 18. Bullock is expected to be ready to go for the playoffs.
