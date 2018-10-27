Prep football postseason picture clearing

(WDAM) - The third and, arguably, brightest stage of high school football is upon us, with prep playoffs waiting in the wings.
The first-round of the playoffs are set this weekend for Class 2A, Class 3A and Class 4A, and Friday night’s games cleared up the postseason picture in Class 1A, Class 5A and Class 6A.
Hattiesburg and Laurel high school wrapped up region titles and top seeds with wins Friday night.
Big wins by Oak Grove and Petal high schools cemented the postseason participants in Region 6-3A.
Lumberton High School will be the top seed and Region 4-1A champion after a hard-fought 7-0 victory Friday over Stringer High School and East Marion High School punched its postseason ticket with its shutout win Friday over Mt. Olive High School.
While those three classifications have one more regular-season contest left to play on Thursday or Friday, the other three classifications prepare to raise the postseason curtain Friday night.
Four games involve Pine Belt teams, including:
- No. 4 Region 8 seed Perry Central (3-7) at No. 1 Region 5 seed Taylorsville (11-0)
- No. 4 Region 5 seed Enterprise (1-10) at No. 1 Region 8 seed Collins (9-1)
- No. 3 Region 8 seed North Forrest (5-5) at No. 2 Region 5 Bay Springs (8-3)
- No. 3 Region 5 seed Heidelberg (4-7) at No. 2 Region 8 seed Richton (7-3)
Five games involving Pine Belt teams, including:
- No. 4 Region 5 seed Southeast Lauderdale (3-8) at No. 1 Region 8 seed Seminary (7-3)
- No. 3 Region 5 seed Morton (3-8) at No. 2 Region 8 seed Columbia (8-2)
- No. 3 Region 8 seed Jefferson Davis County (7-4) at No. 2 Region 5 seed Forest (7-4)
- No. 3 Region 7 seed Hazlehurst (2-8) at No. 2 Region 6 Magee (8-3)
- No. 3 Region 6 Raleigh (4-7) at No. Region 6 Jefferson County (6-3)
Four games involving Pine Belt teams, including:
- No. 4 Region 6 seed Jackson Lanier (7-4) at No. 1 Region 7 seed Poplarville (9-1)
- No. 4 Region 7 seed Sumrall (8-3) at No. 1 Region 6 seed South Pike (9-2)
- No. 3 Region 6 seed McComb (4-5-1) at No. 2 Region 7 seed Greene County (8-3)
- No. 3 Region 8 seed Moss Point (4-7) at No. 2 Region 5 Mendenhall (9-1)
Lumberton is top seed and champion, while Stringer the No. 2 seed. Resurrection Catholic and East Marion also have secured slots when the Class 1A playoffs start on Nov. 9.
If Stringer (9-2, 4-1) defeats Sacred Heart (2-8, 2-3) Friday, and Lumberton loses to Salem (1-9, 0-5), the two would be co-champions, with the Panthers holding the head-to-head tiebreaker for top seed.
Resurrection Catholic (6-3, 3-2) and East Marion (5-5, 3-2) meet in the regular-season finale. If Stringer loses Friday, the Red Devils would tie the Resurrection-East Marion winner, but owns the head-to-head tiebreaker.
If East Marion loses and Sacred Heart wins, both would tie at 3-3, but the Eagles own the head-to-head tiebreaker with the Crusaders.
Laurel (7-3, 6-0) wrapped up Region 3-5A with its sixth consecutive win, a 40-9 victory over North Pike and will host in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs on Nov. 9.
West Jones (8-2, 5-1) secured a playoff spot with its sixth shutout of the season, a 45-0 win over Jackson Wingfield, and can clinch a host role with a win at Brookhaven (7-3, 4-2) Friday night.
Natchez and Brookhaven both are in the playoffs after wins Friday night. The Panthers eliminated South Jones (5-6, 2-4) with a 41-27 victory and the Bulldogs knocked off Forest Hill (2-9, 1-5) by a touchdown, 21-14, to clinch a postseason spot.
In Region 4-5A, Hattiesburg (10-0, 6-0) clinched no worse than a tie for the region championship and will be the top seed after a 60-3 win at Long Beach (3-7, 1-5). The Tigers will host in the playoffs opening round on Nov. 9.
Picayune (7-3, 5-1) clinched the 5-4A No. 2 seed with a 41-35 win over Gautier High School Friday. The Maroon Tide can tie for the region crown with a win over Pearl River Central (4-6, 3-3) and a loss by Hattiesburg to West Harrison (2-8, 0-6). But the Tigers own the head-to-head tiebreaker after beating Picayune two weeks ago.
The other two postseason spots will be decided Friday night. Four teams _ Stone, Pearl River Central, Gautier and Wayne County _ all stand 3-3 in the region. Gautier visits Wayne County, while Stone hosts Long Beach.
Region 3-6A’s four playoff-bound teams were decided after Friday’s results.
Oak Grove’s 21-13 win over Pearl has put the Warriors in a position to host in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs.
Brandon (10-1, 6-0) remains atop the region, with a final, regular-season showdown with archrival Pearl (7-3, 5-1). If Brandon wins and Oak Grove (8-2, 5-1) beats Jim Hill (1-10, 0-6) Thursday night, the schools would finish 1-2 in the region.
If Pearl beats Brandon and Oak Grove wins, it would create a three-way tie, and it would come down to points and tie-breakers.
Petal (4-6, 3-3) locked down the fourth seed with a 27-7 victory over George County Friday. Even if the Panthers would lose to visiting Terry (5-6, 1-5), Petal has the head-to-head edge over whomever comes out the winner between Meridian (4-7, 2-4) and George County (3-8, 2-4).
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.