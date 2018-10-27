Prep football postseason picture clearing

Picayune (7-3, 5-1) clinched the 5-4A No. 2 seed with a 41-35 win over Gautier High School Friday. The Maroon Tide can tie for the region crown with a win over Pearl River Central (4-6, 3-3) and a loss by Hattiesburg to West Harrison (2-8, 0-6). But the Tigers own the head-to-head tiebreaker after beating Picayune two weeks ago.