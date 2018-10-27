Petal hosts annual Fall Festival

PETAL, MS (WDAM) - Petal’s annual fall festival provided food and fun for a lot of visitors today, but it also helped some needy kids for Christmas.
A car show held during today’s at Hinton Park brought in more than 15 hundred dollars for the Petal Police Department’s “Shop With A Cop” program. Dozen of classic cars, hot rods and monster trucks were featured in the show.
The festival also had demonstrations from the Petal Fire Department as well as lots of food and other activities for children.
