LPD searching for shooting suspect

LAUREL, MS (WDAM) - Police are looking for a man wanted in connection with a shooting incident Friday evening in Laurel.
Brandon Gordon, 18, is wanted for questioning in relation to a shooting on the 500 block of South 4th Avenue. The shooting happened just before 6 p.m.
According to Captain Tommy Cox with LPD, there were no injuries during the shooting.
If you have any information regarding Gordon’s whereabouts, please contact the Laurel Police Department at 601-399-4440.
