LPD searching for shooting suspect

Brandon Gordon, 18, is wanted for questioning in relation to a shooting on the 500 block of South 4th Avenue.

LPD searching for shooting suspect
Brandon Gordon, 18, is wanted for questioning in relation to a shooting on the 500 block of South 4th Avenue.
By Jayson Burnett | October 27, 2018 at 2:55 PM CDT - Updated October 27 at 2:58 PM

LAUREL, MS (WDAM) - Police are looking for a man wanted in connection with a shooting incident Friday evening in Laurel.

Brandon Gordon, 18, is wanted for questioning in relation to a Friday evening shooting on the 500 block of South 4th Avenue.
Brandon Gordon, 18, is wanted for questioning in relation to a Friday evening shooting on the 500 block of South 4th Avenue. ((Photo source: LPD))

Brandon Gordon, 18, is wanted for questioning in relation to a shooting on the 500 block of South 4th Avenue. The shooting happened just before 6 p.m.

According to Captain Tommy Cox with LPD, there were no injuries during the shooting.

If you have any information regarding Gordon’s whereabouts, please contact the Laurel Police Department at 601-399-4440.

Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.