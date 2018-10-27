Laurel, Petal police host drug take back events

PINE BELT, MS (WDAM) - Laurel and Petal police were among the law enforcement agencies today helping to keep unused prescription medications off the street.
They participated in the National Drug Take Back Program. Both departments collected several box fulls of medications brought in by local residents.
Twice a year the DEA will pick up the boxes and dispose of them.
“You have kids that may go to their grandparents' house or even kids going into their parents' house,” Det. Casey Walley, Petal Police Dept. said. “They’re into trying and experimenting with these different drugs and we just want to take them up and get them out of the wrong hands.”
“You don’t want to put it down the sink and stuff like that and put it into the water supply so this has been a very good way to get rid of it,” Capt. Tommy Cox, Laurel Police Dept said. “And the DEA will be coming by on Monday and taking all of it off our hands.”
Petal Police Department collected 40 pounds of drugs and Laurel Police Department collected about 176 pounds of medication.
