Hattiesburg community works to make a difference

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - People from all over the city of Hattiesburg came together to make a difference for the city-wide clean-up day initiative.
“Make a Difference" day is a collaboration between the Hattiesburg Mayor’s Office and the Public Works department to beautify the city.
Over 75 volunteers came together at 16 different project location to pick up litter, rake leaves, add mulch to playgrounds and much more.
Shawn Harris says him and his family moved to Hattiebsurg from Poplarville months ago and he says the opportunity has helped him get close to his neighbors.
“It’s gives us and opportunity to meet a lot of our neighbors in this are and it’s been a really fun event,” says Harris.
Harris, alongside several neighborhood associations spent the day cleaning the playground behind Thames Elementary School.
“This is the only public city park in Ward 3 and it’s the park here for our school, Thames Elementary,” says Harris. “So, it’s really important for us to take care of it not only for us but for the kids that go to school there.”
Other project locations included areas surrounding West 4th street, the James Street area, and Historic Downtown Hattiesburg just to name a few.
