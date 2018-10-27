Dozens gather for first ever 5K Mental Illness Walk

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Dozens of people gathered at Hattiesburg’s Kamper Park this morning to help improve the lives of those affected by mental illness.
The first ever 5K walk was hosted by the Pine Belt affiliate of Nami or the National Alliance of Mental Illness. The group is hoping to increase awareness of mental illness and raise money for the programs it operates.
“We help support the crisis intervention team training for first responders and we help support the behavioral health court and we run other education programs as well,” Walk Manager Lauren Parker said.
About 130 walkers took part and they raised $11,000.
