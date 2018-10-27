Chicago gang charged for slayings, terrorizing neighborhood

This undated photo provided by the Chicago Police Department shows Romeo Blackman. Members of the "Goonie Boss" street-gang faction are among 23 people charged in a major Chicago gangs case that includes at least 11 alleged killings, according charging documents unsealed Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, which says the gang was responsible for at least 11 killings. The faction under its purported leader, Romeo "O-Dog" Blackman, terrorized the Englewood neighborhood on the city's South Side for years the filings said. ( Chicago Police Department via AP) (AP)