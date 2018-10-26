USM professor’s new book tells story of families of Vietnam vets

CAMP SHELBY, MS (WDAM) - A University of Southern Mississippi history professor and renowned expert on the Vietnam War has written a new book focusing on the war’s impact on soldiers' families.
“Charlie Company’s Journey Home,” written by Andrew Wiest, tells the story of nearly two dozen wives of soldiers who served in Vietnam.
It is a follow up to Wiest’s book, “The Boys of ’67.”
Thursday evening, Wiest spoke about the book and signed copies at the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum at Camp Shelby.
“It’s really a needed follow up, because nobody’s ever written about the story of those left behind in war,” said Wiest. “Just as much as the ‘Boys of ’67’ lived with that war and have been living with it for 50 years, these wives have been too. I mean, this war has been part of their daily life for half a century.”
Wiest took about five years research and write the book.
