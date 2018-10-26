USM heads to Charlotte looking for 1st road win

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi has five games left on its schedule that will determine whether the 2018 season will be viewed as a success or a disappointment.
The first challenge arrives Saturday, when the Golden Eagles (3-3, 2-1 Conference USA) travel to the University of North Carolina-Charlotte (3-4, 2-2) for a 1 p.m. kickoff at Jerry Richardson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
USM is coming off a 27-17 victory over West Division foe University of Texas-San Antonio, a win that snapped a two-game losing streak by the Golden Eagles.
Charlotte dropped a 21-13 decision to Middle Tennessee State University, despite holding its East Division foe to just 144 yards total offense.
“Charlotte is a good football team,” USM coach Jay Hopson said. “Again, I’m a worn out record, but (we’re playing) another good football team.
“They are a team that plays hard on both sides of the ball, offensively and defensively
USM has been led this fall on offense by a pair of sophomores, quarterback Jack Abraham and receiver Quez Watkins.
Abraham ranks second in C-USA in passing yards per game (308.3 yards) and second in passing efficiency. He has thrown for 1,830 yards and 13 touchdowns with seven interceptions.
Seven of Abraham’s scoring passes have gone to Watkins, who leads C-USA with 6.8 cathces per game. Watkins has 41 catches for 498 yards.
The Golden Eagles got a boost last week from freshman running back Trivenskey Mosley, who rushed for a career-best 142 yards against USTA, the most yards rushing by a Golden Eagle this season.
Defensively, the Golden Eagles limited the Roadrunners to just 174 yards total offense. Both of the Roadrunners touchdowns were a direct result of USM turnovers.
Senior defensive back Picasso Nelson Jr. leads USM with 32 tackles. Senior linebacker Sherrod Ruff and sophomore defensive lineman Jacques Turner lead the Golden Eagles with three sacks apiece.
Charlotte has been led the past three games by quarterback Evan Shierffs, who stepped in for injured starter Chris Evans. Shierffs has thrown for 327 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions.
Running back Benny LeMay has rushed for 664 yards and six touchdowns this season.
The 49ers are led on defense by linebacker Jeff Gemmell, who has 49 tackles with four tackles for loss, including 1 ½ sacks.
The teams are meeting for the fourth time, with USM holding a 3-1 series lead. The Golden Eagles topped the 49ers 66-21 in Hattiesburg last year. USM also has won the lone meeting in Charlotte, a 44-10 win during the 2015 season.
