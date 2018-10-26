Tornado recovery almost complete at WCU

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - William Carey University is wrapping up its recovery efforts, almost two years after a devastating tornado damaged much of its campus.
University administrators say work on the new Tatum Court administration building should be finished by the new year.
They say it’s the final step in restoring the campus after the January 21, 2017, twister.
They are planning a dedication ceremony on the second anniversary of the storm.
The old Tatum Court was damaged and had to be torn down.
A new student center will be built on that site.
“We plan to build a student center, a three-story building that will provide lots of amenities for students, a hang-out lounge that they’ve been asking for for a long, long time,” said Tommy King, president of William Carey University.
Carey lost six buildings to the storm and sustained damage to 90 percent of the other structures on campus.
