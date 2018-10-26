7 On the Road: Okatoma Golf Club

COLLINS, MS (WDAM) - Tucked away just off U.S. Highway 49 in Collins is a full 18-hole golf course. It’s called Okatoma Golf Club.
"We are kind of tucked away and a little country, so there's a lot of people who don't know about us, but we do get told all the time that people wish they would have found out about us sooner," said the golf club’s general manager, Angie Leggett.
Okatoma Golf Club is the perfect place to tee off in Collins.
"We are a full 18-hole golf course. We have a practice facility, a driving range, a putting green,” said Leggett.
Unlike some other golf clubs, Okatoma offers more than fairways and greens.
“Fishing for our members, as you can see the beautiful lakes. They get to fish during the week, so we offer a wide range of amenities,” said Leggett. “Ages 65 and up get to play from about 1,000 yards shorter advantage out here. The kids 12 and under play for free, so we really encourage the youth and the juniors to play because they are the future of our generation of golf.”
Leggett said the club operates partially through monthly membership fees, which include the whole family for just $140.
“That includes your cart. That is for your whole entire family. Your spouse. Your children up to the age of 22 if they’re full-time college students. So, it really is an affordable habit and fun for the whole family."
Okatoma Golf Club is open every day of the year except Christmas and Easter.
